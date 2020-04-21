WF City Council: COVID-19 funds and emergency grants

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - The Wichita Falls City Council gathered for a virtual meeting Tuesday.
On the agenda: accepting grant money for the Wichita Falls Wichita County Public Health District.
This money is not part of the CARES Act. It’s from the Texas Department of State health Services and is a part of an annual grant from an emergency preparedness fund.
The more than $140,000 will be used to reimburse the health district for items they bought because of the pandemic.
“We’re excited to be able to get these funds to reimburse us for those payments. We’re really moving forward to help us in our response, whether that’s shipping assessments to Tarrant County the ability to purchase PPE, testing supplies, epidemiology, resources, so just anything that we might need to help us in our effort as we work through the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Lou Kreidler, Wichita Falls-Wichita County Public Health District director of health.
Also on the agenda: accepting money from the CARES Act. The Public Transit Department officially accepted $4.5 million.
That’s going to provide some much needed help as they have been hit hard by the pandemic seeing ridership drop to about 75 percent of its normal rate.
“This $4.5 million is going to go is to be used to offset those revenue shortfalls and also minimize the impact on our local general fund,” said John Burrus, director of aviation, traffic & transportation.
