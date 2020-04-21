WF City Council: COVID-19 funds and emergency grants

“We’re excited to be able to get these funds to reimburse us for those payments. We’re really moving forward to help us in our response, whether that’s shipping assessments to Tarrant County the ability to purchase PPE, testing supplies, epidemiology, resources, so just anything that we might need to help us in our effort as we work through the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Lou Kreidler, Wichita Falls-Wichita County Public Health District director of health.