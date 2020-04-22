Better Business Bureau warns against free trial offer scams

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - With more people at home and likely spending more time on the Internet, the Better Business Bureau wants to warn consumers about free trial scams.
They say they’re getting more and more reports about free trials including fake celebrity endorsements or even fake Netflix services.
The scams typically offer free trials with only a small shipping fee but the major damage is in the fine print.
“The Better Business Bureau wants consumers to know that you need to investigate any free trial offer very carefully," said Monica Horton, Better Business Bureau Wichita Falls president. "A lot of times you are agreeing to a monthly subscription and it’s not disclosed in the fine print or not disclosed at all. So don’t be swayed by phony endorsements and you can always report these to the Better Business Bureau.”
Victims can also report losses to credit card companies; many now have new policies about free trial transparency.
Copyright 2020 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.