Cafe con Leche mentors stress importance of continued outreach

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Monse Benitez has been a mentor with Cafe con Leche for over five years, meeting twice a week with students on campus to help them take charge of their education.
Now, Benitez is stuck behind a screen.
“I think it’s been a roller coaster for all of us mentors,” she said, “we’re trying our best.”
That doesn’t mean her job has slowed down. Gonzalo Robles, the founder of Cafe con Leche, said now more than ever students need this type of outreach.
“We are doing everything we can to reach anybody when it comes to college readiness,” said Robles, “in this situation, we had to adjust and think outside the box on how we were going to reach out to students.”
When schools were still open, Benitez would visit one campus on Tuesdays and another on Thursdays. That schedule still remains the same... only now her students are chatting with her over Zoom.
“I mean when I talk to my students a lot of them just tell me talking to you is the highlight of my week, or they’ll let me know that they really miss seeing us in person,” said Benitez.
“They still have to reach their students, or make an effort to reach out to their students through a phone call, text and video call,” added Robles.
The tone of the calls has changed, as well.
“Of course, first and foremost, check on the emotional well-being. Are you OK? What is it that you need? Does your family need anything?” he said.
Robles said his team of mentors is continuing to push students to challenge themselves academically outside of the schoolwork given to them, and reminding them to keep pushing forward. He said the most important thing is to remind students and parents that everyone will be back together and not fall behind on their goals.
“We have to stay strong. We have to stay together. We have to be resilient,” he said.
Robles added that there is a district-wide Google Classroom set up for students to be able to interact with their instructors while doing their work. The next opportunity to join that meeting is Saturday, April 25.
