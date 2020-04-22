Celebrate volunteers during National Volunteer Appreciation Week

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - It’s National Volunteer Appreciation Week and we sure do have some great volunteers in Texoma.
There are so many organizations with great volunteers so we could only highlight a few.
Pictures from the Hospice of Wichita Falls, The Kitchen and Base Camp Lindsay can be seen in the video above.
If you volunteer in any capacity across Texoma, we just want to say thank you.. So many great services wouldn’t be possible without what you do.
Copyright 2020 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.