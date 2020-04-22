Court date set for man accused of WF murder

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - The man accused of the murder of an 11-year-old boy has been given a date in court.
The suspect, Corey Trumbull, is set to appear in court on June 5 at 9:30 a.m. in the 30th District Court.
Trumbull was arrested in Las Vegas back in February for domestic battery. One day after his arrest, Las Vegas Police asked the Wichita Falls Police Department to check if a body was in a car on Kenley Avenue in Wichita Falls.
They found the body of an 11-year-old boy.
Trumbull is being charged with capital murder of a person between 10 and 15 years old.
The suspect has already been indicted by Wichita County.
His indictment bond is set at $2 million and he is currently in custody in Las Vegas.
