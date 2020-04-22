Crime Stoppers offering $2,500 reward for information on Archer County murder

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Crime Stoppers is offering a $2,500 reward for information on the Archer County murder of John Lewis Helms, 24, according to Wichita Falls police.
There is no time limit on the reward.
The homicide investigation started on Sunday. Helm’s last known residence was in Wichita Falls.
You can give Crime Stoppers a call anytime at (940) 322-9888 or you can make a report on their app, P3 Tips.
As a reminder, you can always remain anonymous when making a call.
More information can be found on their website.
