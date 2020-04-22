Crime Stoppers tip leads to five-warrant arrest

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - A Crime Stoppers tip lead to the arrest of a man who had five different county warrants, according to Wichita Falls police.
Crime Stoppers received the tip around 7 p.m. Tuesday that said the suspect, Jonathan Riley, was at BPL Plasma on 9th Street and was wanted for several warrants.
WF police said officers confirmed the warrants upon arrival and arrested Riley as soon as he was done giving blood.
All five of the warrants were from May of 2017 and were for theft of property over $2,500 with two or more previous convictions. Riley had violated his probation for all five charges.
Riley’s bond has not been set by a judge and he remains in the Wichita County Jail.
