First National Bank of Wichita Falls acquires First State Bank of Chico

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - First National Bank of Wichita Falls and First State Bank of Chico have announced the completion of First National Bank’s acquisition of First State Bank.
The transaction became effective at 6:01 p.m. on April 10.
First National Bank has more than $775 million in total assets and the acquisition increases its footprint to include the cities of Chico, Bridgeport, Paradise and Runaway Bay, in addition to its existing locations in the cities of Wichita Falls, Southlake, Ft. Worth, Mansfield, Plano and Brownwood.
The combined bank will operate as First National Bank and the former First State Bank locations will be noted as “First State Bank, a division of First National Bank” until early 2021.
