Lake Arrowhead reopen with new restrictions

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - After closing state parks for coronavirus concerns, Lake Arrowhead reopened on Monday with new restrictions.
After changes to state parks for reopening visitors have to get online last night to reserve their entry.
“Then you just pick a day you wanna come, and you follow the steps and pay the entry fee,” lake visitor Jason Loftiss said.
Before reopening the parks had to make a few changes like closing overnight camping areas, closing off playground equipment and making sure every guest that enters, wears a face covering.
In a statement today Texas Parks and Wildlife told me they will not be actively enforcing rules, but “will rely on our visitors to follow those best practices. We will also work to proactively educate and remind visitors to encourage compliance.”
Hoping to give people a way to get fresh air during isolation.
“You always want to get out and about but with this coronavirus, you don’t want to test it and risk it,” Kellen Loftiss said.
While keeping the guests as safe as possible.
“It’s a great lake and people need to come out and enjoy it,” Jason Loftiss said.
