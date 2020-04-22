MSU Texas to continue remote learning through Summer II term

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - MSU Texas officials have announced they will continue remote learning through the Summer II term.
The university originally announced on March 23 that classes during the remainder of the Fall semester and the Summer I term would be taught remotely.
MSU Texas received the first half of funding from their $4.4 million grant from the CARES Act on Tuesday. Fifty-percent of the grant will be used to provide students with financial assistance to help cover expenses related to the disruption of campus operations.
Since March 23rd, University President Dr. Suzanne Shipley said the university has given out about $770,000 in housing and dining refunds.
For more information on the CARES Act grant given to MSU Texas, click here.
Copyright 2020 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.