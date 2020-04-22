Senior Spotlight: Graham softball

GRAHAM, Texas (TNN) - The next stop on our senior spotlight is Graham softball and its two seniors, Alex Husen and Emma Southerland, who grew up playing softball together and have been looking forward to their senior season for years.
“There were these two seniors my freshman year and we were like ‘that’s going to be us, we’re going to be the two seniors that are graduating’ and now it’s really unfortunate," Graham softball senior Alex Husen said.
In their high school careers, these Lady Blues experienced a lot of success with a pair of district championships and two trips to the regional semifinals.
But they say this season carried a lot of opportunities.
“Out of all four years we had, our shot at state was this year," Graham softball senior Emma Southerland said. "This was definitely our year. So that being robbed from us is just terrible.”
But for these two seniors, they are finding some comfort knowing their athletic careers aren’t over.
“I love sports, I’ve been playing sports since I was little," Husen said. "Whether it’s softball or volleyball, I’m just glad I get to continue my athletic career.”
“It definitely helped a lot because I know there’s a lot of seniors out there that really wanted to go play college softball but they aren’t committed yet but planned on getting committed now," Southerland said.
And because the season is over, all they can do is look back at the time as a Lady Blue and prepare for their next steps in life.
“I think from the beginning in Graham, hard work is going to be rewarded and I think that is going to definitely take into my future academic and my career," Husen said.
