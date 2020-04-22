STATE UPDATE: 87 new cases and six new deaths reported statewide

OKLAHOMA CITY, OK (TNN Texoma) - Six new deaths and 87 new cases were reported on Wednesday morning, two of the victims died in the past 24 hours and the other four passed away between April 5-20.
One of those deaths was reported in Caddo County, a female over 65 years of age. Another local death was reported in Cotton County by Comanche County Memorial Hospital officials on Tuesday and was added to the official state count on Wednesday morning.
Across the area, the total number of new cases increased in three counties and dropped in another.
Greer, Caddo and Grady counties all showed slight increases in numbers. The state removed one case from Comanche County’s numbers which now stands at 71 with one death.
You can view the numbers by going to the state’s website.
