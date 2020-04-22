Wednesday: Stray strong storm possible, then strong winds

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - We’re going to watch the radar closely late Wednesday morning into the early afternoon when we could see the development of strong to severe thunderstorms. The best chance for storms will be 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and the strongest storms will produce large hail. There’s going to be a greater risk of severe weather, including a chance for tornadoes this afternoon east of Texoma, between Interstate 35 and the Ark-La-Tex.