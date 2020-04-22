WF businesses adapting and hanging on

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - There's no doubt that small businesses have been hard hit by the COVID-19 pandemic.
While many are worried about whether their favorite restaurants will be able to open back up, we talked to one business owner on Wednesday who doesn’t even know of his industry will be able to survive.
“So even if the world opened back up tomorrow, and everyone said, alright, we’re back to normal, our industry we’re not, okay, now people are gonna come in and start spending money,” said Jason Mayfield, owner of Mayfield Productions.
Jason Mayfield and his wife have been in the wedding planning business for over a decade.
But now the future of their company is uncertain.
“And so now, all of these events that have canceled or postponed we’re still out all this money in it," said Mayfield. “It’s not like we can just turn it back on and people start having these events again.”
With help from the payroll protection program, the Mayfields and their 12 employees have managed to get by while also working to build their skill sets.
“Sometimes I feel like Wichita Falls is the toughest town in Texas, but you know that’s true of all of our 13 counties," said Walter Lambert, Business Analyst, Small Business Development Center MSU Texas. “A lot of people are still weathering the storm.”
Family-owned K Bond Jewelers is one of those businesses. They closed temporarily due to the shelter-in-place order. Since then, they’ve been preparing for a comeback.
“Starting Friday, we’re going to begin curbside service for our customers in such a way that it not only provides for their safety and comfort, but it also provides safety for our family too,” said Kenny Bond, Owner K Bond Jewelers.
For those business owners who are looking for ways to fill some down time, the Small Business Development Center MSU Texas will be offering Webinars that start tomorrow. Links below.
