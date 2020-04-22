WFHS names Jason Tucker new boys basketball coach

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - It didn’t take long for Wichita Falls high school to find its new boy’s basketball head coach.
Jason Tucker will take over the Coyotes program after 20 years of coaching.
He takes over for Jonathan Wagner, who left after a 6-24 season for the head coach position at Weatherford High School.
Tucker is familiar with Old High athletic director Grant Freeman after working together more than a decade ago at San Angelo Lake View.
He has been a part of 20 playoff teams and nine district champions over his coaching career.
