WFPD arrests one for theft, recovers stolen Jeep

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Officers recovered a stolen Jeep and arrested one man on Tuesday.
According to WF police, officers were on patrol just before 1:30 p.m. when they saw a blue Jeep parked at the pumps of the Valero gas station on Old Iowa Park Road.
The officers remembered the Jeep from a daily review of stolen vehicles.
WFPD reports the buyer’s tag on the Jeep was suspicious because most of the ink was faded. Running the tag showed it belonged to a pickup truck.
Officers made contact with the driver, Gabriel Grant, who was having trouble keeping the Jeep running.
They ran the Jeep’s VIN and it did not match the VIN number on the buyer’s tag.
A second officer walked over to the passenger side of the Jeep and saw that the ignition was punched, a technique often used by car thieves.
Dispatch then confirmed to the officers the Jeep was listed as stolen and they took Grant into custody.
Grant was charged with theft over $2,500 but under $30,000 and for displaying a fictitious license plate.
His total bond was set at $8,000 and he remains in the Wichita County Jail.
