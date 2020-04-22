What we know about the 710 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in East Texas

EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - As of Wednesday, April 22, at 4:15 p.m. there are 710 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the KLTV/KTRE viewing area, with 23 deaths.
Here’s what we know about East Texas cases, listed alphabetically, county-by-county.
ANDERSON COUNTY (14 CASES)
- Anderson County Judge Robert Johnston confirmed on Tuesday, March 31, that the county now has one confirmed COVID-19 case. He said the case is travel-related and that the individual is quarantined at home.
- The Palestine City manager reported a second case on Tuesday, April 7. Leslie Cloer said both cases are being treated at their home.
- The City of Palestine announced a third county case on April 10. This patient is also being treated at home and it is believed they picked up the virus from a work location outside of the county.
- The county reported a fourth case on Tuesday, April 14. No cases are reported as community spread.
- A fifth and sixth case were reported on Wednesday, April 15.
- Anderson County reported its seventh and eighth COVID-19 cases on April 18. A press release from the City of Palestine stated the county now has one person who has recovered from the coronavirus.
- Anderson County reported their ninth and tenth case of COVID-19 on Monday, Apr. 20.
- The City of Palestine reported four new cases on Tuesday, Apr. 21, with one patient recovered. The total number of confirmed cases was 14.
ANGELINA COUNTY (30 CASES)
- An Angelina County resident has tested positive for COVID-19, the Angelina County & Cities Health District announced on Wednesday, March 25.
- Sharon Shaw, the administrator of the Angelina County and Cities Health District, confirmed on Sunday, March 29, that there are two more confirmed COVID-19 cases in the county.
- According to Angelina County and Cities Health District, the fourth case of COVID-19 in Angelina County was confirmed on Monday, Mar. 30.
- The Angelina County & Cities Health District (ACCHD) reported the 5th case of COVID-19 on Tuesday, Mar. 31.
- A fifth case was reported on Wednesday, April 1.
- A sixth, seventh and eighth case were reported on Thursday, April 2, according to the Angelina County and Cities Health District. “The most concerning of these two cases is of a man in his 50s who is currently hospitalized in Houston, a news release stated. “He is believed to have contracted the virus from a friend who tested positive. The friend has since died from the illness. The other positive is a man in his 20s who is quarantining at home. We were not given any information as to his exposure source.” According to the City of Lufkin, the health district is “tracing” these patients and getting in contact with people who were potentially exposed.
- A ninth and 10th case were reported by the Health District on Friday, April 3.
- On Monday, April 6, the Health District reported 14 total positive cases.
- A 15th case was reported on Wednesday, April 8. “The case is believed to be the result of household spread. One of the family members in the home previously tested positive,” a City of Lufkin news release stated.
- The health district reported a 16th case on Thursday, April 9.
- According to the Lufkin EOC, one new cases of COVID-19 were reported on Monday, Apr. 13, bringing the total to 17. It corrected an earlier report of 18 positive cases, stating that individual is not a permanent resident of Angelina County and that number would be assigned to a different county.
- The county reported two new cases on April 15. According to the county, eight of the 19 cases are considered recovered. Later that day, the Health District reported a 20th case.
- The Health District reported three new cases on Thursday, April 16.
- The Health District reported four new cases on Monday, Apr. 20. The total is now 27 cases.
- The Health District reported three new cases on April 21. Of the 30 cases, one is hospitalized.
CAMP COUNTY (6 CASES)
- Camp County Judge AJ Mason confirmed Monday, Mar. 30 that he was informed a Camp County resident tested positive for COVID-19.
- The office of emergency management reported a second case on Tuesday, April 7.
- The office reported a third case on Wednesday, April 8.
- On Monday, April 13, the Camp County Judge reported two additional cases of COVID-19, the 4th and 5th, in the county.
- On Tuesday, April 15, Camp County Judge AJ Mason reported a sixth case of COVID-19 through Camp County Emergency Management.
CASS COUNTY (14 CASES)
- An official with the Cass County judge’s office said Friday, March 20 that the Texas State Department of Health Services confirmed a coronavirus case in the county.
- On Friday, Mar. 27, Cass County Judge Becky Wilbanks announced that the Texas State Department of Health Services shared information that a presumed case of COVID-19 was now the second confirmed case in the county. “However, the good news is that those two cases have been quarantined inside a hospital and at home. And as of midnight tonight (Saturday), they will no longer be an infectious threat to the community. Also, the people whom they had contact with before they were tested have either tested negative for COVID-19 or have been self-quarantined and have exhibited no symptoms of the disease,” Wilbanks stated.
- On Wednesday, April 1, a 3rd and 4th case in Cass County were announced.
- On Monday, April 13, the Joint Operations Center of Bowie and Cass Counties reported a total of six positive cases of COVID-19, with three of those recovered.
- On Friday, April 17, the Cass County Judge confirmed the total number of cases was 13, with 5 patients recovered.
- On Tuesday, Apr. 21, the Joint Operations Center confirmed a total of 14 positive cases, with 6 patients considered recovered.
CHEROKEE COUNTY (10 CASES, 1 DEATH)
- Cherokee County Judge Chris Davis confirmed Thursday, Mar. 26 there is one case of COVID-19 in Cherokee County. On Friday, Wells Mayor C.W. Williams stated this case was located within the city.
- A second case of COVID-19 was confirmed on Sunday, Mar. 29. The second case is travel-related, according to county public health officials, and the person is currently recovering with mild illness under self-isolation at home.
- A third case of COVID-19 was confirmed on Monday, Mar. 30. “This individual had traveled within the United States and are working on contacting anyone who has had close contact with the individual," the Cherokee County Public Health Department stated.
- According to the Cherokee County Public Health Department, a fourth case of COVID-19 has been confirmed in Cherokee County on Tuesday, Mar. 31. This individual had traveled within the United States.
- On Wednesday, April 1, Cherokee County reported its 5th confirmed case of COVID-19.
- According to Cherokee County Public Health Department, a sixth case of COVID-19 has been confirmed in Cherokee County on Wednesday, April 1. This individual does not have a history of travel and is not a contact of any of the five previous cases.
- On Thursday, April 9, Cherokee County reported its first death, resulting from complications relating to COVID-19. The individual had been hospitalized and had underlying medical conditions, the county said.
- On Monday, April 13, an 8th case of COVID-19 has been confirmed in Cherokee County. Out of the eight (8) cases, three (3) cases are travel related and five (5) cases were acquired through community spread.
- On Tuesday, April 14, a ninth case of COVID-19 has been confirmed in Cherokee County. Out of the nine (9) cases, three (3) cases are travel related and six (6) cases were acquired through community spread
- Wednesday, April 15, a tenth case of COVID-19 has been confirmed in Cherokee County. Out of the ten (10) cases, three (3) cases are travel related and seven (7) cases were acquired through community spread.
FRANKLIN COUNTY (1 CASE)
- The first case was reported Saturday, March 28. According to Franklin County Judge Scott Lee the case was not contracted from the community but was travel related.
GREGG COUNTY (56 CASES)
- This case was announced on Tuesday, March 10. According to officials, the patient traveled within the continental United States and had mild symptoms. Officials said the patient came to an unspecified CHRISTUS Good Shepherd emergency room on Tuesday, March 3, and was isolated following a screening. Hospital officials said the patient spent 48 hours at their facility before being released in “good condition” on Thursday, March 5.
- Two additional cases were announced on Wednesday, March 25.
- A fourth case was confirmed by Gregg County Judge Bill Stoudt on Thursday, March 26. Stoudt said all four cases are travel-related.
- Longview Mayor Andy Mack confirmed on Sunday, Mar. 29, the fifth positive case of COVID-19 in Gregg County.
- Longview Mayor Andy Mack confirmed on Tuesday, Mar. 31 that a 6th case of COVID-19 has been reported in the county.
- Longview Mayor Andy Mack confirmed on Wednesday, April 1 that he was informed of two more cases of COVID-19 in the county. He later said one of those cases was a Rusk County case. The total in Gregg County is 7 cases.
- Longview Mayor Andy Mack reported three new cases, the 8th, 9th, and 10th, confirmed on Thursday, April 2. “One individual is hospitalized and the other two are in home-isolation,” according to a NET Health news release. “Two of these COVID-19 cases in Gregg County are travel-related, and one person was exposed via community spread.” Mayor Mack reported the 11th, 12th, and 13th cases later in the evening. He shared new data from the Gregg County Health Department that indicated 316 total tests, 135 pending results, 168 negative results, and the 13 positive results.
- On Friday, April 3, Gregg County Judge Bill Stoudt confirmed three more positive cases, bringing the county total to 16.
- Mack reported the 17th case on Saturday, April 4.
- On Monday, April 6, Mack reported the Gregg County cases had grown to 23. That evening, he reported an additional five positive cases of COVID-19. Three of those cases were in the White Oak area, 23 in Longview, and 2 in Kilgore.
- Mayor Mack confirmed 4 additional cases in Gregg County on Tuesday, April 7.
- On Wednesday, April 8, the Gregg County website confirmed the total number of COVID-19 cases in Gregg County was 37.
- On Friday, April 10, the Health Department reported three more cases, bringing the total to 40.
- On Monday, April 13, the Gregg County Health Department reported the total number of cases in the county was 47.
- Gregg County Judge Bill Stoudt reported two new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, April 15.
- Stoudt reported one new case on Thursday, April 16.
- The county health department reported on April 17 that nine patients had recovered from the illness. Stoudt reported an additional case that day, bringing the total to 51. Stoudt said 17 patients had recovered from the illness.
- Stoudt reported another confirmed COVID-19 case on Saturday, April 18, bringing the county’s total to 52.
- On Tuesday, April 21, Stoudt confirmed the total number of positive cases was 55.
- Wednesday, April 22 Gregg County Health Department confirmed 3 additional cases confirmed bringing the total to 56 with 32 recovered.
HARRISON COUNTY (60 CASES, 6 DEATHS)
- The City of Marshall confirmed a case of COVID-19 had been announced in the county of Thursday, March 26. On Wednesday, April 1, Harrison County Judge Chad Sims confirmed the death of this patient and said the person who contracted the virus had traveled to Shreveport. The Harrison County Sheriff’s Office said it 62-year old man who lived in the city of Marshall.
- The City of Marshall confirmed two more cases in the county on March 31. The city also announced a stay-at-home order had been issued for the county.
- The Harrison County judge confirmed the 4th and 5th positive cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday, April 1. One was travel-related and the other case is still under investigation, a news release stated.
- The Harrison County Judge said via a Facebook post on Saturday, April 4, that the county has a new confirmed COVID-19 case. It is unknown at this time whether the case was travel-related or community spread. This would make six cases in the county.
- The Harrison County Judge said via a Facebook post on Monday, April 6, that the county is up to 11 cases of COVID-19.
- Sims reported a 12th case on Wednesday, April 8. That evening, the Harrison County judge confirmed the county’s 13th positive case of COVID-19.
- On April 9, the county determined case No. 9 was for a resident of another county and brought the official count back to 12. The county also release information on its patients: Six patients are from Marshall, seven are men, four are between the ages of 21 and 39, five are between the ages of 40 and 59 and three are over the age of 60.
- April 10, 2 additional cases bring the total to 14 confirmed by the Harrison County judge.
- The Harrison County judge confirmed two new COVID-19 cases on Saturday, April 11. Both cases were community spread.
- The Harrison County judge confirmed the county’s second death from COVID-19 on Monday, Apr. 13.
- Harrison County reported an increase in the number of cases to 31 on Monday, Apr. 13.
- The county reported three additional cases on April 15.
- The county reported two new cases on Thursday, April 16, bringing the total to 36.
- Sims reported five more cases on April 17. Sims also reported two additional deaths. “Please remember these patients and families in your prayers,” Sims posted on Facebook.
- The county confirmed four new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday, Apr. 19. The county total is now 45 cases.
- The county confirmed eight new cases of COVID-19 on Monday, Apr. 20. The county total is now 53 cases.
- Sims confirmed six new cases on April 21.
- Sims reported one new case on Wednesday, April 22. He also reported two deaths.
HENDERSON COUNTY (19 CASES)
- Officials in Henderson County confirmed Sunday, March 29 that a resident in eastern Henderson County tested positive for the virus. This is the first confirmed case in Henderson County.
- According to a press release from the Henderson County Office of Emergency Management, county officials have confirmed the second case of COVID-19 in the county. The individual is at home and in stable condition according to the press release.
- Henderson County OEM confirmed its third and fourth positive cases on Sunday, April 5. The city of Athens also announced they had been informed of the first positive case in the city. It was unclear whether this case was one of the cases announced Sunday.
- Henderson County OEM reported a fifth and sixth case on Wednesday, April 8. The City of Athens attributed NET Health in announcing a second positive case of COVID-19 in the city limits on Wednesday.
- The county reported a seventh case on April 9. The patient is being treated at home.
- The Henderson County attorney reported an eighth case on Thursday, April 9. The City of Athens said NET Health confirmed this individual was a resident of the city.
- The county reported a ninth and 10th case on Friday, April 10.
- The county reported an 11th case on Tuesday, April 14. That patient is being treated at home.
- NET Health reported one new case on Wednesday, April 15th, bringing the total to 12. Of these, 5 cases were reported in Athens, 3 in Gun Barrel City, 2 in Brownsboro, 1 in Chandler, and 1 in Mabank.
- The Office of Henderson County Emergency Management reported a 13th positive case of COVID-19 on Friday, April 17. “This individual is at home and under the care of medical professionals.”
- The Office of Henderson County Emergency Management reported the county’s 14th and 15th cases of COVID-19 on Monday, Apr. 20.
- The Office of Emergency Management reported four more case on April 21.
HOPKINS COUNTY (4 CASES)
- This case was reported on Tuesday, Mar. 24 by the Hopkins County Emergency Management. Additional details were not available.
- The 2nd and 3rd positive cases of COVID-19 were confirmed Tuesday, Mar. 30 by the Texas Dept. of State Health Services, according to Hopkins County Emergency Management.
- According to Hopkins County Emergency Management, a 4th case of COVID-19 was confirmed in the county on Saturday, April 4. The case is believed to be the result of community spread.
HOUSTON COUNTY (3 CASES)
- County Judge Jim Lovell reports that the county received its first three positive cases of COVID-19 on Friday, April 17. The people were confirmed positive by Crockett Medical Center, the judge reported.
JASPER COUNTY (14 CASES, 1 DEATH)
- Jasper County Judge Mark Allen confirmed the county’s first positive case of COVID-19 on Sunday, March 29. This person was a resident of the county and it being treated outside the county, the judge noted.
- Jasper County Judge Mark Allen confirmed two new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday, April 1. The judge said both cases were from Buna. According to Jasper Newton Sabine Counties Emergency Management, one case is in the city of Jasper and two are located in the Buna community. As of Thursday night, 20 reported test kits were still pending results, according to County Judge Mark Allen.
- Judge Mark Allen confirmed on Sunday night, April 5, that the county has experienced its first death related to COVID-19. The death was the man who was the first case of the virus in the county.
- Allen confirmed two more cases on Wednesday, April 8.
- A sixth case was confirmed on Thursday, April 9 by Jasper Newton Sabine Counties Emergency Management.
- The Southeast Texas Regional EOC reported a seventh case of COVID-19 in Jasper County on Wednesday, April 15.
- The Southeast Texas Regional EOC reported two new COVID-19 cases on Friday, April 17.
- On Sunday, April 19, the Southeast Texas Regional EOC reported three additional cases, bringing the total to 12.
- The Southeast Texas Regional EOC confirmed one new case of COVID-19 in the county on Monday, Apr. 20. The county total is now 13.
- On Tuesday, Apr. 21, the EOC reported one new case in Jasper County, bringing the total number of cases to 14.
MARION COUNTY (6 CASES)
- On Wednesday, April 15, County Judge Leward J. LaFleur reported the county’s first positive case. LaFleur said the patient is considered recovered from the illness.
- On Thursday, April 16, Judge LaFleur reported the second and third cases.
- On Sunday, April 19, Judge LaFleur confirmed a 4th positive case of COVID-19. One patient is considered recovered, he said.
- On Monday, Apr. 20, Marion County reported one more case of COVID-19 bringing the county total to 5 cases.
- LaFleur reported a sixth case on Tuesday, Apr. 21.
MORRIS COUNTY (5 CASES)
- On Sunday, March 22, Morris County Judge confirmed a resident tested positive for COVID-19.
- On Thursday, April 9, Morris County Judge Doug Reeder confirmed a second case of the virus in the county.
- On Friday, April 10, the Morris County Judge reported a third case of COVID-19. “This particular patient is in the same household as the first positive case of the virus in Morris County,” Reeder said. “Therefore, while this is the third positive case in Morris County, currently those three cases are confined to two locations.”
- Daingerfield police confirmed a fourth case on Thursday, April 16. “At this time there is no known connection between this patient and the other three positive cases in Morris County,” Judge Reeder posted online.
- A fifth case was reported Sunday, April 19 by County Judge Doug Reeder. Reeder wrote, “...Department of State Health Services says that this latest individual is in the same household as the fourth individual identified on April 16. That brings the total cases in Morris County to five total. Those cases are currently restricted to two homes and one individual in the hospital.”
NACOGDOCHES COUNTY (92 CASES, 7 DEATHS)
- The Nacogdoches County Emergency Management Office reported the first positive case of COVID-19 in the county on Wednesday, Mar. 25.
- The City of Nacogdoches reported the second confirmed case Saturday, Mar. 28.
- According to the Nacogdoches County Emergency Management Office, the county’s third positive case was confirmed by the Texas Dept. of State Health Services around 7:00 p.m. on Monday, Mar. 30. Additional information about this case was not released per privacy laws, a new release stated.
- The fourth case in Nacogdoches was announced by the City of Nacogdoches only an hour after the earlier update on Monday, Mar. 30. Further details were not released by the Dept. of State Health Services, the city stated.
- Nacogdoches County Emergency management reported two additional cases of COVID-19, the 5th and 6th, confirmed by Texas DSHS on Wednesday, April 1.
- The City of Nacogdoches and Nacogdoches County reported the county’s 7th and 8th cases on Thursday, April 2. That evening, three more positive cases were confirmed, bringing the total to 11.
- The state reported on April 3 that one of the cases had resulted in a death. The county also reported the 12th, 13th, 14th, and 15th positive tests. One is a man in his 40s and it is not travel-related and he is not in the hospital. The other is a woman in her 60s with an unknown travel history. She is also not hospitalized. Later that day, the state reported a second death, a woman in her 80s who was hospitalized and had an unknown travel history.
- Nacogdoches County reported its 16th confirmed COVID-19 case on Saturday, April 4. The individual is a woman in the 60 to 69-year-old age range. She had no travel history, and she is currently hospitalized.
- On Sunday, April 5, Nacogdoches County reported two new cases of the virus. One is a woman in her 40s who is at home, and the other is a woman in her 70s who is in the hospital.
- On Monday, April 6, Nacogdoches County reported 3 new cases of COVID-19. This brings the total to 21 cases. The first new case is a 60-69 year old man who is not hospitalized. The second is also a 60-69 year old man who is also not hospitalized. The third new case is a 50-59 year old woman. It was unknown if she was hospitalized.
- On April 7, the city reported three more cases. The first is a woman in her 50s. Here travel history is unknown and she is not hospitalized. The second is a woman in her 60s who has an unknown travel history and she is not hospitalized. The third is a woman in her 50s with no travel history and she has not been hospitalized. That evening, Nacogdoches County reported one more case. The patient is a woman in her 50s with an unknown travel history. She has not been hospitalized.
- Nacogdoches County is reporting its third COVID-19-related death among four new cases on Thursday, April 9. The four new cases push Nacogdoches County to 29 total cases. Thursday’s reported death is a man in his 60s with no travel history. The other three cases involve a woman in her 60s, a woman in her 40s and a man in his 70s. Their travel histories are each labeled as “unknown." Their travel histories are also listed as “unknown.” That evening, Nacogdoches County added two more cases of the virus, bringing the total number of cases 31. According to DSHS, one was a 0-59-year-old Male with unknown travel history, and a 70-79-year-old Male, also with unknown unknown travel history.
- On Friday night, April 10, Nacogdoches County reported that there are five new confirmed cases of the virus, increasing the total number to 36.
- On Saturday, April 11, Nacogdoches County reported 10 new cases of COVID-19. The total is now up to 46 cases.
- On Sunday, April 12, the Nacogdoches County Emergency Management Office reported the county’s 47th case of COVID-19, a 70-79-year-old female with unknown travel history.
- On Monday, April 13, Nacogdoches County reported three new COVID-19 cases, as well as one death. That brings the county’s total to 50 cases of the virus. The deceased was a female in her 40s, officials said. The three news patients are a man in his 40s, a man in his 30s, and a woman in her 60s. Their travel history and hospitalization information is not known at this time.
- The county reported eight new cases on April 14. They are as follows: Unknown travel history, not hospitalized: woman in her 30s, woman in her 40s, man in his 40s, man in his 50s and a man in his 70s. Unknown travel history hospitalized: woman in her 60s, woman in her 70s and a man in his 90s.
- The county reported three new cases on Wednesday, April 15, two of which are deaths. The two deaths are women in their 90s with unknown travel history. The other case is a woman between the ages of 19 and 29. Her travel history is unknown and it is unknown if she is hospitalized. The county later reported a 62nd case. The patient is a woman in her 40s. Her travel information and whether she’s hospitalized is unknown. Five additional cases, the 63rd, 64th, 65th, 66th, and 67th, were also reported later that day. All have unknown hospitalizations and travel histories. The patients are a man in his 70s, a man in his 60s, a woman in her 80s, a woman in her 60s and a woman in her 70s.
- The county reported five more cases on Thursday, April 16. Those cases were described as: 19 to 29 year-old woman who is a Nacogdoches resident, a man in his 80s living in the county, a woman in her 30s living in the county, a woman in her 40s living in the county and a woman in her 80s living in Nacogdoches.
- The county reported one additional case on Friday, April 17. The patient is a woman in her 70s. Later on Friday, April 17, nine more cases were confirmed, for a total of 82 in Nacogdoches County. Travel history and hospitalization are unknown for all. They are, in the city, a male in his 20s, and three females in their 30s. In the county, the cases include a female in her 20s, a male in his 20s, a female in her 40s, a female in her 50s and a male in his 60s.
- The county reported three additional cases on Monday, Apr. 20. Two of the patients are men between the ages of 60-69 and one is a woman between the age of 40-49. Later in the day, four more cases were added. A 40-49 year old man, a 40-49 year old woman, a 50-59 year old man, and a 50-59 year old woman were the age ranges of the four new cases.
- The county reported a 90th case on April 21. The patient is a man who is in his 70s and lives in the county.
- The county reported two additional cases on Wednesday, April 22. One of the cases is a man over the age of 90 who died. The other is a man in his 40s. The county reports 18 recoveries.
PANOLA COUNTY (61 CASES, 4 DEATHS)
- Panola County Judge Lee Ann Jones confirmed the county’s first case of COVID-19 on Tuesday, Mar. 31.
- Panola County Judge Lee Ann Jones confirmed the 2nd confirmed case of COVID-19 in the county on Tuesday, Mar. 31.
- Judge Lee Ann Jones confirms a 3rd case of COVID-19 in Panola County on Wednesday, April 1.
- County Judge Lee Ann Jones confirms a 4th case of COVID-19 Thursday morning, April 2.
- The state reported on Friday, April 3, that one of the cases resulted in a death.
- Jones reported three more cases on Wednesday, April 8.
- Jones reported one new case on Friday, April 10. Jones reported five new cases later on the afternoon on April 10, bringing the total to 13.
- Jones reported one new case on Saturday, April 11. The total is now 14.
- Jones reported three confirmed COVID-19 cases on Sunday, April 12. The total is now 17.
- Jones reported 18th confirmed case Monday, April 13.
- Panola County Judge Lee Ann Jones confirms two residents at the Briarcliff Skilled Nursing Center in Carthage had died from COVID-19. The total number of cases in Panola County also rose to 24 on Tuesday, Apr. 14.
- Jones confirmed eight additional positive cases on Wednesday, April 15.
- Jones confirmed four additional positive cases on Thursday, April 16, bringing the total for the county to 36.
- Jones reported two additional cases on Friday, April 17.
- Panola County reported three new confirmed COVID-19 cases on Saturday, April 18.
- Panola County reported a fourth death related to COVID-19 in the county on Monday, Apr. 20.
- Jones said Tuesday that Panola County has seven more COVID-19 cases, bringing the county’s total to 55.
- Jones reported a total of 61 cases on Wednesday, April 22.
POLK COUNTY (17 CASES)
- The first case was reported by the Texas Department of State Health Services Saturday, March 28. Polk County Emergency Management reports a Montgomery County resident who works in Polk County has also tested positive.
- According to Angelina County and Cities Health District, the 2nd, 3rd, and 4th cases of COVID-19 were reported in Polk County on Monday, Mar. 30.
- According to Angelina County and Cities Health District, a 5th case of COVID-19 has been reported in Polk County on Wednesday, April 1.
- A sixth case was reported Thursday, April 2.
- A seventh case was reported on Friday, April 3.
- An eighth case in Polk County was reported on Monday, April 6.
- The Health District reported a ninth case on Friday, April 10.
- The Health District reported the 10th and 11th case of COVID-19 in Polk County on Monday, Apr. 13.
- The Health District reports 14 total cases on Wednesday, April 15.
- The Health District reports 1 additional case on Monday, Apr. 20. Total is now 15 cases.
- The Health District reported two new cases on Wednesday, April 22.
RAINS COUNTY (2 CASES)
- The first confirmed case of COVID-19 in Rains County was confirmed Tuesday, April 7 by NET Health, according to a news release by Rains County Judge Wayne Wolfe. The individual is currently at home in isolation.
- On Tuesday, April 14, Rains County judge Wayne Wolfe confirmed the 2nd positive case of COVID-19. This case is from community spread and the patient in isolation at home, according to Wolfe.
RUSK COUNTY (30 CASES, 1 DEATH)
- The first case was reported on the evening of Monday, March 16. According to Rusk County OEM, the patient recently traveled and is isolated at home.
- The 2nd case of COVID-19 was reported on Tuesday, March 24. Details were limited, according to the Rusk County OEM.
- The third case of COVID-19 was reported on Friday, March 27. The Texas Department of State Health Services informed Rusk and City of Henderson officials about the third person. This case is travel-related, and the person is currently isolated at home.
- The fourth case of COVID-19 was reported on Tuesday, March 31. DSHS told Rusk County officials that there is a fourth person who tested positive for the coronavirus located in the Kilgore area. The case does not appear to be travel-related.
- Rusk County Judge Joel Hale said there were six confirmed cases of COVID-19 as of Wednesday, April 1. Rusk County OEM also said one person has recovered.
- The 7th case of COVID-19 was confirmed Thursday, April 2, by the Rusk County Office of Emergency Management.
- An eighth, ninth, 10th and 11th case were reported on April 3.
- According to the Rusk County Office of Emergency Management, a 12th case of COVID-19 has been confirmed in Rusk County as of Saturday, April 4. The case was reported in the Mount Enterprise area and the patient has been hospitalized. The new case is being considered a result of community spread.
- Rusk County OEM said a 13th case of COVID-19 was confirmed on Monday, April 6. OEM said the patient is from the Garrison area and is isolated at home. The case is suspected to be the result of community spread.
- A 14th positive case of COVID-19 was confirmed Tuesday evening by the Rusk County Office of Emergency Management.
- The Rusk County Office of Emergency Management reported a 15th confirmed COVID-19 case on Saturday, April 11.
- On Monday, April 13, Rusk County OEM confirmed one additional case of COVID-19 in a patient in the Mount Enterprise area. The total was up to 16 cases.
- On Tuesday, April 14, Rusk County OEM reported one new positive case of COVID-19, bringing the total to 17 cases. This patient was also located in the Mt. Enterprise area.
- The county reported 24 total cases on Wednesday, April 15. Of the cases reported in the last 24 hours, Rusk County OEM reported three were in the Henderson area, two in the Stewart area, one in the Overton area, one in the Mt. Enterprise area and one in the Garrison area.
- The county reported three new cases and one death on Thursday, April 16. The patients are from the Henderson, Lakeport and Garrison areas. The Henderson-area case is the death.
- The county reported an additional case on Friday, April 17. The patient is from the Tatum area.
- According to Rusk County Emergency OEM, one additional case was reported Saturday, April 18, bringing the total to 29. “The person is from the Henderson area and is currently hospitalized.”
- The Rusk County Office of Emergency Management reported an additional COVID-19 case on Wednesday, April 22. The county’s total is now at 30.
SABINE COUNTY (0 OFFICIAL CASES)
- No official positive cases have been reported to the state, but on April 9, the following message was posted on the county website: “Today April 9th I am reporting that there is an individual in Sabine County that has the Coronavirus. The individual was tested and confirmed positive out of Louisiana. Their fulltime residency is not our county but out of state. This individual is in quarantine and being monitored by Louisiana as well as by Sabine County Sheriff office. All measures are being taken to protect the public and that of the person and their well being. The Jasper/Newton Health has been notified to help with further investigation. I wish to thank Tom Mattox and the sheriff’s office in taking the lead to protect the health of all. Also as of 8:30 am, this date, Sabine County Hospital received 3 test results overnight and all were negative. This leaving them awaiting 3 test results.”
SAN AUGUSTINE COUNTY (14 CASES, 1 DEATH)
- San Augustine County Judge Jeff Boyd confirmed the first positive case of COVID-19 in the county on Tuesday, Mar. 31.
- The Angelina County Health District website reported the second, third, and fourth cases on Thursday, April 2.
- The Angelina County Health District website listed one of the cases as a death on Friday, April 3.
- The Health District reported three new cases, the 7th, 8th, and 9th, on Wednesday, April 8.
- The Health District reported two new cases on Wednesday, April 15, bringing the total to 11.
- The Health District reported three new cases on Thursday, April 16, bringing the total to 14.
SHELBY COUNTY (67 CASES, 6 RECOVERIES)
- Shelby County Judge Allison Harbison announced a case of COVID-19 had been confirmed in the county on Thursday, Mar. 26.
- On Sunday, Mar. 29, County Judge Allison Harbison confirmed the second case of COVID-19 in Shelby County. “It appears that it is from Community Spread. That means the patient does not know where they were exposed,” she posted on Facebook.
- Tuesday, Mar. 31 Judge Harbison emailed, "I was notified last night by the Department of State Health Services that Shelby County has two more confirmed COVID-19 cases bringing our total to four.
- Kerri Shofner with Shelby County EMS confirmed on Thursday, April 2, that the county’s total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases doubled to eight since Tuesday. The fifth, sixth, seventh, and eighth cases were reported Thursday.
- On Friday, April 3, Shofner confirmed the ninth, 10th and 11th positive cases.
- On Saturday, April 4, Shelby County Judge Allison Harbison reported the 12th confirmed COVID-19 cases in the county.
- On Tuesday, April 7, Harbison reported a 13th case. She said most of these cases have been reported by DSHS to have no travel history, thus meaning they contracted it because of community spread. Four of the 13 cases are hospitalized.
- On April 8, Harbison reported four new cases, pushing the total to 17. Harbison said none of the new patients have a travel history, meaning they are all community spread. Harbison said six of the 17 patients are hospitalized.
- Shelby County Office of Emergency Management was notified Wednesday afternoon by Texas Dept. of State Health Services (DSHS) of 4 more positive confirmed cases of COVID-19 bringing the total case count for Shelby County to 21. According to DSHS reporting, 7 of these 21 cases are hospitalized.
- On Friday, April 10, Judge Harbison said the number of confirmed cases in Shelby County jumped to 32. She did not give specifics about how many of those people are hospitalized.
- Harbison reported a total of 44 cases on Wednesday, April 15. She said nine of the cases are hospitalized and the majority are community-spread.
- Harbison reported seven new cases on Thursday, April 16.
- On Sunday, April 19, Harbison confirmed the total number of cases was 58.
- On Monday, Apr. 10, Judge Harbison said the county total was up to 64 cases. DSHS reports that the majority of these cases are community spread and not travel related. 5 of the 64 cases have recovered.
- On Tuesday, Apr. 21, Judge Harbison reported 3 new cases and one more recovery which brings total to 67 cases and 6 recoveries. We received no notice of hospitalizations.
SMITH COUNTY (125 CASES, 3 DEATHS)
- The first three cases were announced Friday, March 13. According to NET Health, all three patients had recently traveled outside of the United States. Two of the patients were connected, while a third was not. One patient was said to be in serious condition. Russell Hopkins, with NET Health, said they knew of people who had contact with the three COVID-19 patients. The three patients’ samples were tested on Thursday, March 12 at the Tyler testing lab.
- The fourth case of COVID-19 in Smith County was reported on the evening of Saturday, March 14. According to NET Health, the patient had recent domestic travel history, but contact tracing continued. In a news release, officials said the source of exposure was unknown.
- The fifth case was reported on the afternoon of Tuesday, March 17. According to NET Health, the patient had direct exposure to a confirmed case in Smith County.
- The sixth, seventh, and eighth case of COVID-19 were reported on the afternoon of Friday, March 20. According to NET Health, these patients had recent travel history within Texas. Their test results were analyzed and confirmed by private labs. Community spread was confirmed in Smith County, according to city and county officials.
- The ninth and tenth case were reported on Saturday, March 21. According to NET Health, one of the patients was exposed due to community spread. The other patient was exposed through contact with a previously confirmed case in Smith County.
- The 11th, 12th, 13th, and 14th confirmed cases were reported on Tuesday, March 24.
- The first COVID-19-related death in East Texas was confirmed Wednesday, March 25. According to the NET Health CEO, the patient was a 91-year-old man who died in a local hospital. The 15th and 16th cases were also announced at a press conference hosted by the City of Tyler. NET Health’s George Roberts also stated 13 of the 16 cases were in Tyler.
- The 17th, 18th, 19th, 20th, and 21st cases in Smith County were confirmed by NET Health on the evening of March 25.
- The 22nd, 23rd, 24th, 25th, 26th, and 27th cases in Smith County were confirmed by NET Health on March 27.
- On Sunday, Mar. 29, NET Health confirmed four new cases of COVID-19, the 28th, 29th, 30th, and 31st, in Smith County. According to the NET Health website, a 32nd case was also confirmed on Sunday, Mar. 29.
- The 33rd, 34th, 35th, and 36th positive cases of COVID-19 were confirmed by NET Health on the afternoon of Tuesday, Mar. 31. One of the cases was confirmed to be a resident of Whitehouse, marking the first case in that immediate area. Tuesday evening, NET Health confirmed the 37th case in Smith County. “The majority of the individuals whom comprise today’s announced cases are within self-isolation at their residences. Three of these individuals had recent travel outside of East Texas, yet the remaining individuals were exposed due to community spread,” a news release stated.
- The 38th, 39th, 40th, 41st, and 42nd cases of COVID-19 in Smith County were confirmed on the afternoon of Wednesday, April 1 by NET Health. That evening, the 43rd, 44th, 45th, 46th, and 47th cases were confirmed. “While most of these individuals were exposed due to community spread, meaning there is no definite source of exposure, one of today’s confirmed cases was exposed due to close contact with a person previously diagnosed with COVID-19.”
- NET Health confirmed six additional cases, the 48th, 49th, 50th, 51st, 52nd, and 53rd, on the evening of Thursday, April 2. “Two of these individuals are in home-isolation and four are currently hospitalized. All six were exposed to COVID-19 via community spread.”
- NET Health confirmed four cases, the 54th, 55th, 56th and 57th on Friday, April 3. Forty-six of the cases are in Tyler, five in Flint, three in Whitehouse, one in Hideaway and one in Troup.
- The City of Tyler confirmed five additional positive cases in the county on Sunday, April 5. They also announced the second death from COVID-19 in the county, a 56-year old man who was the only confirmed case in the city of Troup. The total for the county was at 62 cases.
- NET Health confirmed 13 new cases of COVID-19 in Smith County on Monday, April 6. The total cases for the county is now at 75. This is a 20% increase in cases, according to NET Health.
- Four more cases were confirmed on Tuesday, April 7.
- Three more cases were confirmed on Wednesday, April 8, bringing the total case count up to 82.
- Six more cases were confirmed on Thursday, April 9. The county reported 23 of the 88 cases in the county were considered recovered.
- The county reported five more cases on Friday, April 10, bringing the total to 93.
- The county reported three new cases on Saturday, April 11, bringing the total to 96 cases.
- 5 new cases were confirmed for Smith County Monday, April 13, the total is now 101.
- The county reported two new cases on Tuesday, April 14, bringing the total number of positive cases to 103. Of these, 83 were in Tyler, 6 in Whitehouse, 5 in Flint, 4 in Lindale, and one each for Hideaway, Troup, Bullard, Mineola, and Winona.
- The county reported five more cases on Wednesday, April 15.
- The county reported four more cases on Thursday, April 16, bringing the total to 112. NET Health reported 47 people have recovered from COVID-19 in Smith County.
- The county reported four additional cases on April 17, bringing the total to 116. NET Health reported 53 patients have recovered from the illness.
- Smith County reported five additional confirmed COVID-19 cases on April 18. The county’s total is now at 121 cases, and 53 people have recovered from the illness.
- On Sunday, April 19, Smith County reported a third death as a result of COVID-19. NET Health said the person who died was a 78-year old man who resided in Tyler. There were no new cases of the virus reported.
- Smith County reported two new cases of COVID-19 on Monday, Apr. 20. The county total is now up to 123 cases.
- The county reported one new positive case on Tuesday, Apr. 21.
- The county reported one positive case on Wednesday, April 22.
TITUS COUNTY (12 CASES, 1 RECOVERED)
- On Thursday, April 2, Titus County Judge Brian Lee confirmed the county’s first positive case of COVID-19.
- Titus County Judge Brian Lee confirmed a second positive COVID-19 result in the county on Monday, April 6.
- Judge Lee confirmed two more cases on Wednesday, April 8.
- Lee confirmed a fifth case on Thursday, April 9. He confirmed a sixth case later the same day. “Another young patient in mid 20’s,” Lee posted on his Facebook page. “This has been a bad two days in a row. What can each one of us do starting now to stop the spread??”
- Judge Lee confirmed 7th case Monday, April 13.
- On Tuesday, April 14, Titus County Judge Brian Lee confirmed the county’s 8th positive case, a woman between the ages of 50-59, who is quarantined at home. He said the patient has been off work since April 1.
- Judge Lee confirmed an additional case on Saturday, April 18, bringing the total number of confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 to 9.
- Lee reported on Wednesday, April 22, that the county had reached 12 positive cases. One of the cases is considered recovered.
TRINITY COUNTY (8 CASES)
- On Friday, April 3, Trinity County Judge Doug Page confirmed the 1st case of COVID-19. A male in his 70s. He is quarantined in his home. That evening, Trinity County OEM confirmed a second case, a female in her mid-60s who is quarantined in her home.
- On Wednesday, April 8, Trinity County Sheriff Woody Wallace said Emergency Manager Richard Steptoe confirmed a third positive case of COVID-19, a 26-year-old female. “None of these people contracted this from traveling outside of Trinity County," the sheriff said. “All three (cases) are being quarantined at their respective residences.”
- The Trinity County Emergency Operations Center reported a fourth case of COVID-19 in the county on Monday, Apr. 13.
- The county reported five total cases on Wednesday, April 15.
- The county reported three new cases bringing the total to eight on Monday, Apr. 20.
TYLER COUNTY (6 CASES)
- Tyler County has confirmed its first COVID-19 case, a 61 year-old Hillister woman, on Monday, Mar. 30.
- According to Tyler County Emergency Management, a second positive case of COVID-19 was reported in a 52-year-old woman from the Fred community on Thursday, April 2. She is currently under home isolation, the county judge stated.
- Tyler County has confirmed two more positive cases, the 3rd and 4th, of COVID-19. According to a news release, a 46 year-old woman and a 58 year-old male, both from Ivanhoe, presented with possible Coronavirus symptoms at a clinic, outside of Tyler County, a few days ago and were tested for the illness. They are currently at home under isolation, according to Tyler County Emergency Management.
- The Southeast Texas Regional EOC reported a fifth case of COVID-19 in Tyler County on Wednesday, Apr. 15.
- On Thursday, April 16, Tyler County Emergency Management reported a 6th positive case of COVID-19, a 60-year-old Warren resident who is in home isolation.
UPSHUR COUNTY (12 CASES)
- Upshur County Judge Todd Tefteller originally reported a case of COVID-19 in the county on the evening of Friday, March 20. In an email sent on Sunday, March 22, Tefteller said the report he received was incorrect and the person does not live in Upshur County.
- Thursday, March 26, the county judge confirmed a positive case of COVID-19 in the county.
- Judge Todd Tefteller confirmed a second case of COVID-19 in the county on Monday, Mar. 30. The judge said the case was reported within the Gilmer city limits. “I can only hope that everybody takes the spread of this God forsaken disease seriously,” Tefteller said.
- The 3rd positive case of COVID-19 was confirmed Wednesday, April 1 by Upshur County Judge Todd Tefteller. “The most recent case emanates from within the city limits of Gilmer.”
- Upshur County Judge Todd Tefteller confirmed two new cases of COVID-19 on Monday, April 6. One of the cases was reported in northern Upshur County and the other in the southwest portion of the county near Big Sandy.
- According to the Upshur County Judge, the county has 6 confirmed cases of COVID-19 as of Tuesday, April 7.
- Upshur County Judge Todd Tefteller confirmed two new cases of COVID-19 on Saturday, April 11. The first new case was reported in the Gladewater area while the second was in Diana. The total for the county is now eight cases.
- Tefteller confirmed a ninth case on Tuesday, April 14. He said the patient is a woman in Gladewater. Existing cases included another in Gladewater, 1 in Gilmer, 1 in Big Sandy, and 5 were in unincorporated areas of the county.
- Tefteller reported a 10th case on Friday, April 17. He said the patient is a 48-year-old woman living in Gilmer.
- Tefteller confirmed two more positive cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, April 21. He said one was confirmed by State Health Officials the other not. One new case is on the south side of the county the other on the west side, he confirmed.
VAN ZANDT COUNTY (13 CASES, 1 DEATH)
- This case was reported on Wednesday, March 18. On Saturday, March 28 NET Health reported this case was fatal and is the second death in East Texas related to COVID-19. According to NET Health, the patient has a Murchison mailing address but lives in Van Zandt County. Contact-tracing continues and the source of exposure is unknown.
- On Sunday, Mar. 29, Van Zandt District Judge Chris Martin shared a news release from the county judge’s office that confirmed a 2nd positive case of COVID-19. It stated that there is no evidence of community spread at this time.
- On Wednesday, April 1, Van Zandt District Judge Chris Martin shared a news release confirming the county’s 3rd positive case of COVID-19. “The patient is currently in home isolation and there is still no confirmed community spread at this time," the news release stated.
- On Saturday, April 4, Van Zandt County District Judge Chris Martin shared a news release confirming Van Zandt County’s 4th and 5th positive COVID-19 cases. The release said both individuals are in home-isolation.
- On Monday, April 6, Van Zandt County Judge Don Kirkpatrick confirmed two more additional cases of COVID-19 in the county. A press release said both cases were the result of community spread and one patient was in the hospital and the other was in home isolation. Total cases were up to seven.
- The City of Van announced Wednesday, April 8, the third positive case of COVID-19 within its city limits. County Judge Don Kirkpatrick said an 8th case of COVID-19 was confirmed in Van Zandt County by NET Health on Wednesday. “The confirmed case had exposure to another confirmed case and is currently at home in isolation,” a news release stated.
- On Thursday, April 9, the Van Zandt County Sheriff announced two more confirmed cases, the 9th and 10th, of COVID-19 in the county. He said they are both community-spread cases, and both people are in isolation in their home(s).
- The county reported an 11th case on Wednesday, April 15. “The confirmed case is community spread and is currently at home in isolation,” according to a news release.
- The county reported a 12th case on April 17 and stated the patient contracted the virus through community spread and is being cared for at home.
- On Monday, Apr. 20, NET Health reported a 13th positive case of COVID-19 in Van Zandt County, which was community spread.
WOOD COUNTY (6 CASES)
- The first case of COVID-19 in Wood County was confirmed on Tuesday, Mar. 31. According to a press release from the office of Judge Lucy Hebron, the individual is hospitalized and was exposed due to community spread.
- According to NET Health, a third confirmed case of COVID-19 was reported in Wood County on Sunday, April 5.
- County Judge Lucy Hebron reported a fourth case on Tuesday, April 7.
- Hebron reported the fifth case on Thursday, April 9.
- County Judge Lucy Hebron reported the 6th case on Monday, April 13. Hebron said all of the cases are community spread.
In many cases, officials did not release personal information like age, gender, or specific cities of residence. Cases of COVID-19 have also been reported outside of the KLTV/KTRE viewing area in Bowie, Kaufman, and Newton counties.
COUNTIES UNDER DECLARATIONS OR ORDERS
(CLICK LINK TO SEE DECLARATION, OR VISIT THE COUNTY’S WEBSITE)