Wichita County health officials COVID-19 plan going forward

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - As the governor slowly reopens the Texas economy, healthcare professionals continue their fight against the Coronavirus.
The Wichita Falls – Wichita County Health District is keeping a close eye on what this will mean for the counties number of COVID-19 cases.
“To know whether what we are doing is working or whether we may need to pull back and change those restrictions again,” Lou Kreidler, health district director, said.
When it comes to testing while they can perform them, they are mostly being sent off to private labs.
“We are still working closely every day with clinicians across our community to ensure that we are getting notification of tests that are being done in the community,” Kreidler said.
At Community Healthcare, along with doing more of the nasal COVID-19 tests, they are looking ahead to using the rapid result kits.
“We are waiting on one more approval to really to go mainstream with those so we should have that within a week. Whatever else they come out with we’ll either have access to it or we’ll do it directly,” Allen Patterson, CEO of Community Healthcare said.
Due to their limited supply, measures are being taken to ensure those who truly need to be tested; can.
“Beyond that you know if they get the supply better we’ll certainly expand the number of folks that we are able to provide that service to,” Patterson said.
In an interview with our crews Tuesday, Texas Governor Greg Abbott stated there have been over 200,000 COVID-19 tests in the state with around 20,000 positives.
In a trend that hopefully continues, Wichita County now has 25 recoveries and no hospitalizations.
“We’re hopeful that each day we continue to see more individuals who are recovered,” Kreidler said.
