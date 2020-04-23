Archer City HS named 2020 Best High School

ARCHER CITY, Texas (TNN) - Archer City High School was named a 2020 Best High School, and the number one school in the Wichita Falls Metro Area.
The rankings are based off data received each year from the International Baccalaureate and the College Board.
Over 60-percent of the Wildcats took an AP test last year, and 100-percent of students graduate from the high school.
Archer City ISD’s superintendent said he is very proud of all the work students have done to earn this honor, and said it wouldn’t have been possible without his team of teachers.
“Teachers year in and year out, they work diligently to provide the best education for the students we have,” said Superintendent CD Knobloch, “I appreciate that we made the number one in the area."
For more information on ACHS’ ranking, click here.
Copyright 2020 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.