Aside from a stray shower, near perfect Thursday weather

So, most of Texoma dodged a bullet yesterday and today is going to be a very pleasant day. Today we will see sunshine most of the day with a light West wind in high temperatures in the 80s. Tomorrow looks to be an equally sunny day, but it will be windy with strong North winds and high temperatures in the upper 70s to 80 degrees. Saturday looks especially Pleasant with light winds, sunny skies and afternoon highs in the 70s.