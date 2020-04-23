Aside from a stray shower, near perfect Thursday weather

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - On Wednesday, we said we would keep an eye to the east of Wichita Falls for the threat of hail and damaging winds, also tornadoes east of Interstate 35, and for good reason. There were at least 10 reports of tornadoes over a relatively small part of South Central Oklahoma, With significant damage, injuries and a fatality reported at Madill Oklahoma.
So, most of Texoma dodged a bullet yesterday and today is going to be a very pleasant day. Today we will see sunshine most of the day with a light West wind in high temperatures in the 80s. Tomorrow looks to be an equally sunny day, but it will be windy with strong North winds and high temperatures in the upper 70s to 80 degrees. Saturday looks especially Pleasant with light winds, sunny skies and afternoon highs in the 70s.
John Cameron, First Alert Meteorologist
