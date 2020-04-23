Latest Texas news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. CDT

AP-US-VIRUS-OUTBREAK-MEAT-PROCESSING-SAFETY
Stopping virus a huge challenge at crowded US meat plants
OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Dozens of U.S. meat-processing plants have been forced to close temporarily as the industry struggles to contain the spread of the coronavirus among employees who often stand side-by-side while cutting and packaging beef, pork and poultry. Giant slaughterhouses that employ thousands of people are designed to have workers close together, making it difficult to adhere to social-distancing guidelines that advise people should stay 6 feet apart. Even as companies take steps to protect workers, industry experts say it’s nearly impossible to eliminate all risk of catching the virus and they note safety measures have been adopted unevenly.
SEVERE WEATHER
1 killed as apparent tornado hits southern Oklahoma town
MADILL, Okla. (AP) — One person has been killed as an apparent tornado tore through southern Oklahoma. The storm hit the area around Madill, Oklahoma, about 4:30 p.m. Wednesday clusters of severe weather roared through parts of Oklahoma and Texas. Marshall County Emergency Management Director Robert Chaney says the person's body was found about a quarter-mile from a J&I Manufacturing trailer plant just outside Madill. Chaney said he had no other information about the person who was killed. Chaney said J&I Manufacturing took a direct hit from the storm. The storm also hit fence wire manufacturer Oklahoma Steel and Wire in Madill.
AP-VIRUS OUTBREAK-TEXAS
Texas governor: 'Massive' amount of business reopening soon
AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Gov. Greg Abbott says Texas will reopen “massive” amounts of businesses soon. The Republican governor Wednesday teased an imminent return of hair salons and restaurant dining at a time when President Donald Trump is aiming for a swift nationwide reopening. Abbott also signaled that large urban centers such as Dallas, where the coronavirus outbreak is more severe, would begin reopening under different rules than rural areas that have fewer cases. Also on Wednesday a federal appeals court put on hold a ruling that Texas must provide inmates at one prison with hand sanitizer, masks and unrestricted access to soap amid the coronavirus pandemic.
VIRUS OUTBREAK-SPELLING BEE REPLACEMENT
With spelling bee canceled, ex-spellers launch their own bee
With this year’s Scripps National Spelling Bee canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic, an online spelling bee started by two teenage ex-spellers will include many of the kids who were considered favorites for the Scripps title. The SpellPundit Online National Spelling Bee will be contested the same week when the Scripps bee was scheduled to be held this year, concluding on May 28. The champion will receive $2,500. More than 200 spellers have already registered, including the majority of returning spellers from last year’s top 50 at Scripps.
AP-US-OIL-PRICES-Q&A
Q&A: Oil prices hit new lows as economic pain deepens
NEW YORK (AP) — A barrel of oil now costs less than a cheap bottle of wine. Oil tanks are filling up and producers are finding there’s nowhere to put the once-valuable commodity as global demand craters and prices sink to new lows. U.S. benchmark crude was trading around $6.50 a barrel Tuesday. That's more than 80% lower than the start of the year. The dizzying drop reflected stark suffering in the global economy that has left vastly diminished demand for oil. Some brokers were betting that storage would be more valuable than oil next month, leading some on Monday to pay potential buyers to take oil off their hands.
AP-US-VIRUS-OUTBREAK-MEAT-PLANTS
Tyson Foods idles largest pork plant as virus slams industry
IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — Tyson Foods is suspending operations indefinitely at a large Iowa pork processing plant that was blamed for fueling a coronavirus outbreak in the community. The company warned Wednesday that its closing of the plant in Waterloo would be a blow to hog farmers and potentially disrupt the nation’s pork supply. Tyson kept the plant open in recent days over the objections of the mayor and other local officials. The plant employs 2,800 workers and can process about 19,500 hogs per day, almost 4% of the nation's pork processing capacity. Several other meatpacking plants have temporarily closed due to coronavirus outbreaks.
VIRUS OUTBREAK-TEXAS
Governor defends testing levels as Texas begins reopening
AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Gov. Greg Abbott is renewing his defense of coronavirus monitoring in Texas as he moved toward relaxing social restrictions before the end of April. Texas which ranks near the bottom nationally in coronavirus testing throughout the crisis. But Abbott said Tuesday that the White House has told him Texas will have adequate testing as the state begins slowly reopening. Next Monday, Abbott intends to issue new statewide orders that will further loosen Texas’ lockdown beyond the reopening of state parks and letting retailers sell items curbside, which take effect this week.
AP-US-EARNS-AT&T
Virus dings AT&T results, telecom withdraws year guidance
The effects of the coronavirus pandemic hurt AT&T’s revenue and profit in the first quarter. It withdrew its financial guidance for the year. AT&T is the country’s No. 2 cellphone company and also owns DirecTV and CNN, HBO and the Warner Bros. studio. AT&T CEO Randall Stephenson says the company has a “strong cash position” and will continue investing in 5G, the next generation of wireless, its upcoming HBO Max streaming service and in broadband, while still paying down its debt and its dividend.
PELICANS-ISLAND RESTORATION
Restoring island where cleaned birds brought during BP spill
Louisiana is moving toward restoration of an island so low that tides often drown the eggs and chicks of the pelicans and other birds that nest there. Bids will be opened Thursday for restoration of Rabbit Island, where hundreds of birds were brought after being rescued and cleaned during the BP oil spill in 2010. Oil spill money is paying to restore Rabbit Island, the state's westernmost nesting site for colonies of seabirds and wading birds. The project will create more than 80 acres of land and six of marsh, bringing the island virtually to the size it was 65 years ago. Like the work completed in February at Queen Bess Island, most will be done between nesting seasons.
OBIT-SHIRLEY KNIGHT
Shirley Knight, Oscar-nominated actress, has died at 83
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Shirley Knight, the Kansas-born actress who was nominated for two Oscars early in her career and went on to play an astonishing variety of roles in movies, TV and the stage, has died. She was 83. Kaitlin Hopkins says her mother passed away Wednesday of natural causes in San Marcos, Texas. Knight’s career carried her from Kansas to Hollywood and then to the New York theater and London and back to Hollywood. She was nominated for two Tonys, winning one. In recent years, she had a recurring role as Phyllis Van de Kamp in the long-running ABC show “Desperate Housewives,” gaining one of her many Emmy nominations.