Man allegedly paints stolen gun gold, gets arrested

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Wichita Falls police arrested one man after finding a stolen gun that was painted gold in his possession, according to a WFPD Now report.
The report says officers responded to a disturbance call on Wednesday just after 7 p.m. in the 5500 block of Professional Drive.
Upon arrival, they stopped the suspect, Damon King, who was trying to leave the scene in a car.
As officers approached King’s vehicle, they could smell the odor of marijuana.
They searched his car and found a handgun underneath the driver’s seat. The weapon had been spray-painted gold in an attempt to hide the gun identifiers.
Officers were able to locate the serial number under the paint and a records check revealed the gun had been stolen out of Vernon.
King was arrested and charged with theft of a firearm.
His total bond was set at $2,500 and he has been released from the Wichita County Jail.
