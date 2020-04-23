Man allegedly paints stolen gun gold, gets arrested

Damon King (Source: Wichita County Jail)
April 23, 2020 at 1:40 PM CDT - Updated April 23 at 1:40 PM

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Wichita Falls police arrested one man after finding a stolen gun that was painted gold in his possession, according to a WFPD Now report.

The report says officers responded to a disturbance call on Wednesday just after 7 p.m. in the 5500 block of Professional Drive.

Upon arrival, they stopped the suspect, Damon King, who was trying to leave the scene in a car.

As officers approached King’s vehicle, they could smell the odor of marijuana.

They searched his car and found a handgun underneath the driver’s seat. The weapon had been spray-painted gold in an attempt to hide the gun identifiers.

Officers were able to locate the serial number under the paint and a records check revealed the gun had been stolen out of Vernon.

King was arrested and charged with theft of a firearm.

His total bond was set at $2,500 and he has been released from the Wichita County Jail.

