MSU Texas Board of Regents to consider Texas Tech invitation next meeting

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Midwestern State University President Dr. Suzanne Shipley said the university is still considering joining the Texas Tech system.
MSU Texas received the invitation in February, and Shipley said since then the response from campus has been mainly positive.
Faculty and staff have been holding virtual meetings with different board members, as well as reaching out to Angelo State, another school in the Texas Tech system.
Dr. Shipley said the university is still working to send out surveys and get feedback about the invitation.
“So it’ll just mean as more people get more information it’ll determine how much the positivity stays alive or grows or how it changes because our board wants to know how people are feeling about it,” she said, “so that board meeting will tell us a lot about how the community is feeling.”
The next board of regents meeting is set for May 4, 2020.
Dr. Shipley says they will have an extended public comment section for people to voice their opinions about the Texas Tech invitation.
For more information on the MSU’s invitation to join the Texas Tech system, click here.
Copyright 2020 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.