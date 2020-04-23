Paycheck Protection Program: Business owners preach luck and patience

“I was fighting with the idea, should I stay open or should I close and I thought, well, I do have older gentlemen that need to be fed,” Beth Stewart, owner of Stewart’s Sweet Stop. So I thought we’re just going to struggle through see how far we can make it with whatever money funding I have, whatever money I have, and then they came with protection payroll. So now my employees get paid for the next two months at least. And then depending on what happens, we’ll go from there."