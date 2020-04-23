Paycheck Protection Program: Business owners preach luck and patience

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Small businesses around Texoma with submitted Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) applications are waiting eagerly to see if they have received money after more funding has been approved by congress.
The PPP is a loan that helps businesses keep their workforce employed during the coronavirus pandemic.
“What I do know is we haven’t received any loan money," Danny Martinez, owner of five local businesses. "We did do the process to apply for our businesses but we haven’t seen anything hit our account.”
“We went ahead and did apply for the PPP loan," said Chris Howard, owner of Yogurt Journey. "Unfortunately, we have not received anything before they ran out of money.”
But the owner of Stewart’s Sweet Stop, with the help of family, pulled her application from a big bank and got approved.
“I was fighting with the idea, should I stay open or should I close and I thought, well, I do have older gentlemen that need to be fed,” Beth Stewart, owner of Stewart’s Sweet Stop. So I thought we’re just going to struggle through see how far we can make it with whatever money funding I have, whatever money I have, and then they came with protection payroll. So now my employees get paid for the next two months at least. And then depending on what happens, we’ll go from there."
The approval came right on time because her business was feeling the strain even before the shelter-in-place order took effect.
“My cousin said, Let’s open an account at this other bank and one of the local banks here and it took us about two days to get all that get all the paperwork and find out the paperwork and get all that in," said Stewart. “We got all that in a file for the loan and I should have the money in the account, hopefully, this week is what they told me.”
While other business owners wait for help, they are taking matters into their own hands. Yogurt Journey is reopening Friday with a bunch of new menu items and Danny is serving the community.
“I have five here in Wichita Falls and they’ve all been struggling," said Martinez. “A bulk of them are bars and those bars are just completely shut down at the moment. We do. Have some great customers that have continued to support those restaurants.”
“At this time, we’re just hoping to survive and that the public and our customers support us and support local and allow us to keep the doors open,” said Howard.
Copyright 2020 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.