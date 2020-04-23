Pediatricians warn not to miss children’s immunization appointments

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Vaccinations and checkups for toddlers are things that remain a top priority for parents, pediatricians are warning even in a pandemic, those appointments can’t be missed.
It’s things like measles, mumps, and polio that are now all treatable which babies need to get their shots for. Doctors say it’s crucial for these checkups to happen.
“We know if the vaccination rates decrease that they can reemerge, they’re not gone they’re just waiting,” Dr. Terry Johnson, Pediatrician at Pediatric Associates said. “These are very critical during the two, four, and six-month visit especially and then, of course, the one year visit.”
For COVID-19 the race for the vaccine continues.
“But with the vaccines, we do have control over preventing them from reoccurring,” Merrill Wood, pediatric nurse practitioner at Community Healthcare said.
Those tests and immunizations will need to take place in person.
“A physical exam in the office is necessary for Texas health step exams, health exams, immunizations but there are many other things that we can do through the phone through the video chats,” Wood said.
Medical staff on the front lines have made it when it’s time to take the little one to the doctor, it’s safe.
“We give out suckers and stickers and toys and so we’ve added masks to that list,” Johnson said.
At Pediatric Associates, kids showing symptoms are treated outside; inside the waiting room sits empty.
“Reserving the inside of our clinic to be as clean as possible so that the well children can come in with the feeling of safety and reassurance that they are not going to be at risk here,” Johnson said.
