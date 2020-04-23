Senior Spotlight: three Electra athletes

ELECTRA, Texas (TNN) - Our senior spotlight continues in Electra where instead of looking at one team, we shine the light on a trio of seniors, all with something they were hoping to prove their final season.
“We were looking at a chance to have a fourth-place spot and have a playoff run in my last year under coach Quillen," Electra softball senior Brenn Myers said.
“Just to go back to state really," Electra shot-put senior Noah Caldwell said. "Just go back to state and try to get a medal this year. I got 4th last year so I was trying to get a medal this year and get a good end to my senior year.”
But for one Electra senior, she had already achieved one of her goals, qualifying for the state powerlifting meet.
“Powerlifting is like my baby and by me qualifying for state, it just told me that I still have a chance to do something I love," Electra powerlifting senior Darnisha Williams said.
But on Friday, these seniors found out their chance was over.
Because of COVID-19, Williams won’t compete at the state meet, Caldwell won’t get a chance to qualify for the state track and field meet and Myers can’t lead the softball team to a playoff run.
“The whole time you think in the back of your mind, there’s a chance you can still compete and do your thing," Caldwell said. "I have college so I have to move on to the next thing and get ready for that.”
That’s right, Caldwell is playing football next year at Abilene Christian and he says that is helping ease some of the hurt from losing his senior track season.
But for the other seniors, they are just reflecting on some things they will take away from their time as a Tiger.
“I feel like I really learned how to be a teammate and be a team player," Myers said.
“My first meet here in Electra, my senior year, I bombed out," Williams said. "Yeah, I cried and I was so sad, but I learned to pick myself up.”
