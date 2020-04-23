Severe weather preparations underway

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - This week’s severe weather was a reminder to many to stay prepared.
“My dad had already warned me we were going to be getting storms and by the time I made it down the hall glass was shattering and it just sounded crazy nothing like I had ever heard,” Robin Simms said.
Severe storms can be more likely to bring large hail than tornadoes through our area.
“You have to have a prime condition to produce tornadoes, but it is a lot easier to get kinda that large hail, especially Monday night into Tuesday where you know throughout central Oklahoma we saw up to baseballs,” National Weather Service meteorologist Alex Zwink said.
The hail rotates upwards until it becomes large enough that gravity pulls it out of the sky.
“In these kinds of storms, these supercells with these rotating updrafts you can tend to have very large hail,” Zwink said.
This is why meteorologists work to see incoming storms ahead of time and give you time to prepare.
“The further you get out the more you’re like this could change and we don’t really start thumping the message and start telling people to watch out until two or three days before,” Zwink said.
This weekend is the emergency preparedness supplies tax-free weekend.
A good time to make sure you’re ready before you have to be.
“If you’re out there make sure you review any of your storm safety plans and stay weather aware, we’re starting to get to the prime of our season,” Zwink said.
