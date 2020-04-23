Six new COVID-19 recoveries in Wichita County, no new cases

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - The Wichita Falls-Wichita County Public Health District confirmed six more people have recovered from COVID-19 in Wichita County on Thursday. There were no new positive cases.
There are now a total of 31 recoveries in Wichita County which means half of the confirmed positive cases have recovered.
There has been 62 confirmed positive cases, 1,817 negative tests and two deaths.
