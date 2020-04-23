STATE UPDATE: Over 15 new cases reported in SWOK, total cases cross 3,000

OKLAHOMA CITY, OK (TNN Texoma) - Southwest Oklahoma has seen one of the largest spike in reported confirmed patients over the past days.
Over 15 new cases were reported across the area including new cases in Comanche, Jackson, Greer, Grady, Caddo and Kiowa counties.
One new death in Caddo County was reported on Thursday morning. The patient was a man over the age of 65.
State cases grew by 123, crossing over another milestone and bring the total number of cases to 3,017.
Nine new deaths were reported in the state bringing that total to 179. The majority of the new deaths occurred in the last 24 hours.
The number of recoveries across the state stands at 1,884.
You can view the numbers by going to the state’s website.
