United Regional suspends use of COVID-19 emergency tents

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - United Regional officials announced Thursday they have suspended use of the tent in the Emergency Department (ED) parking lot due to lower than expected COVID-19 patient volumes.
Patients entering through the ED will need to go through the main ED entrance.
The United Regional Physician Group (URPG) is also discontinuing the use of the drive-up testing tent at the Barnett Medical Building beginning on Friday.
Hospital officials said they will resume curbside sample collections near Entry A in order to continue practicing social distancing and limit potential exposure to others.
Both tents will remain in place in case they are needed in the future.
