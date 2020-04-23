WF police arrest two for manufacturing, delivering multiple drugs

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Wichita Falls police arrested two people Wednesday for manufacturing and delivering multiple drugs including methamphetamine, marijuana, Xanax and Ecstasy. Both suspects were also issued shelter-in-place citations.
WFPD reports officers stopped a car for running a stop sign in the 1200 block of Kenley just after 9 p.m.
The driver was identified as Elisha Johnson and the passenger was identified as Amber Lucero.
As officers were speaking with the pair, they could smell the scent of marijuana coming from the car. They made both occupants exit the car and a they began searching them and the car.
WF police reports officers found two pills identified as Xanax, a drug used to treat anxiety and panic disorder, in a purse belonging to Lucero. She did not have a prescription.
Officers found $640 and a digital scale in Johnson’s pockets. They then located bulge in Johnson’s pants below his waistline but above his groin area. They searched it and discovered Johnson had two pairs of underwear on. Inside of the inner pair, they found a plastic bag wrapped in a ball and it contained multiple smaller baggies inside.
Two of the baggies contained methamphetamine, two other baggies contained marijuana and one other contained 21 MDMA tablets, also known as Ecstasy.
A rolled cigarette containing marijuana was also found inside of the car.
Based on the amount of drugs, cash and the digital scale found, officers believed Johnson was selling drugs.
Johnson was charged with the following:
- Manufacturing and delivering a controlled substance over four grams but under 200 grams
- Manufacturing and delivering a controlled substance over one gram but under four grams
- Possession of marijuana under two ounces
Lucero was charged with the following:
- A warrant for possession of a controlled substance under one gram from May of 2019
- Possession of a controlled substance under 28 grams
Johnson’s total bond was set at $75,500 and Lucero’s total bond was set at $6,000. Both suspects were also issued shelter-in-place citations.
Johnson and Lucero both remain in the Wichita County Jail.
