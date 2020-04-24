Aaron’s Inc. donates 25 mattresses and covers to Faith Mission

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Aaron’s Inc. donated 25 brand new twin mattresses and mattress covers to Faith Mission on Thursday.
The mattresses will be used in their homeless shelters and they already have a plan for who to give their old mattresses to.
“They will help us a lot because we go through a lot of mattresses in a year,” said Steve Sparks, Faith Mission CEO. “We replace mattresses almost on a monthly bases around here so this will give us a few extras to stock pile and replace. We won’t have to wait for deliveries to come in, we will have them right here ready to go and it will also be a huge blessing for our graduates that they can move out of our transitional house right into their own apartment with their own bed.”
Sparks said it’s humbling to have help from a national corporation like Aaron’s Inc.
Copyright 2020 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.