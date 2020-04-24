Bikes the new toliet paper: WF Bike shops see increased sales

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Shelter-in-place orders have wreaked havoc on businesses across the country, but Friday News Channel 6 looked at one industry that will come out unscathed.
“We’ve actually seen when I anticipated that we would actually see a slowing in sales, with everyone having to be shelter in place, but when they said to go outside and be active, we’ve seen a pretty significant increase in just in sales and service,” said Sean Brown, Endurance House manager.
The Bike Stops owner, with more that 50 pre-sold bicycles coming in this week, said they’ve been busy ever since the shelter-in-place order took effect. He says constant calls for purchases and bike repairs are keeping his team busy and the Endurance House is no different.
“We have probably 30 bikes in for service right now and we’re trying to do the best we can to get through but we’re selling an equal number of bikes every single day,” said Brown.
Both shops believe bikes are helping people escape the indoors and ride into freedom and fresh air.
“Yeah. More people out in the neighborhood, a lot on bicycles,” said cyclist Tom Horn.
Not only are regular riders like Horn noticing more people pedaling. some are getting others involved.
“I got a guy to buy a bike the other day and he’s been out riding so he enjoys riding,” said cyclist Shane Peters.
Though it is hard to predict, shop owners are hopeful this is more than just a short spin on the trail.
“Fingers crossed, we hope that sales stay up service stays up," said Brown. "We hope that people stay patient with us while we have their stuff because it could be a couple of days right now. But we’re doing everything we can to keep everyone outside and active and keep everyone on two wheels.”
Copyright 2020 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.