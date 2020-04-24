WF, Wichita County officials to allow non-essential businesses to reopen, will require masks in public

April 24, 2020 at 1:10 PM CDT - Updated April 24 at 2:32 PM

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - The City of Wichita Falls and Wichita County officials announced Friday they will require masks to be worn in public starting at 8 a.m. Saturday.

Children aged six and over will be required to wear a mask.

Mayor Stephen Santellana also announced all non-essential businesses will now be allowed to reopen at their discretion.

Any businesses choosing to reopen will have to follow guidelines and requirements that can be found below.

