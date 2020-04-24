Clay County officials to allow Health Order to expire

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Clay County Judge Mike Campbell has announced the Clay County Health Order will expire at midnight on Friday.
Judge Campbell said this means the more strict regulations that came from the County’s order will be lifted.
He also stated businesses and residents will still be required to follow the guidelines set by Governor Greg Abbott and President Donald Trump.
The expiring Health Order can be found by clicking here.
The announcement can be found below:
Copyright 2020 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.