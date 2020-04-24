Degelia to replace Koulovatos as Burkburnett girls basketball coach

BURKBURNETT, Texas (TNN) - It only took two months for Burkburnett to name their new girl’s basketball coach after Alex Koulovatos decided to retire after 34 years leading the Lady Bulldogs.
The Lady Bulldogs turn to Kirsti Degelia to take over the program after five years as the assistant under Koulovatos.
Degelia is a former Midwestern State standout where she earned three Lone-Star Conference honors as well as being a top-three scorer in the conference in 2013.
Since joining the Lady Bulldogs staff, she has helped Burk advance to the playoffs all five years, including a trip to the regional quarters in 2016.
“Kirsti has done a great job as an assistant coach for the past five years at Burkburnett HS and I know she will do a fantastic job as our new head coach continuing the strong tradition we have in our girls basketball program that was led for 30 plus years by Alex Koulovatos,” Burkburnett athletic director Danny Nix said in a statement.
