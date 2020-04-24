Elected officials to volunteer with Meals on Wheels program

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Elected officials including Senator Pat Fallon, Representative James Frank and Mayor Stephen Santellana have volunteered to help distribute meals with THE Kitchen’s Meals on Wheels program on Monday.
The Meals on Wheels program delivers a week’s worth of meals and pet food to clients every Monday on 57 different routes.
They’ve added 56 more recipients since the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic and they serve seniors, disabled and home bound in our community.
The press release can be found below:
Meals on Wheels Receives a Little Help from our Elected Officials
WICHITA FALLS, TX, April 23, 2020
Because of COVID-19, THE Kitchen’s Meals on Wheels program delivers a week’s worth of meals and pet food to clients every Monday instead of daily meal deliveries.
Senator Pat Fallon, Representative James Frank, and Mayor Stephen Santellana have volunteered to help with the distribution of these meals this Monday, April 27th. Each will be packing food into cars throughout the morning.
Meals on Wheels has 57 routes to deliver and serves seniors, disabled, and home bound in our community.
Since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, 56 more recipients have been approved for services.
