Friday: Temps climb to 80 degrees despite strong northwest winds

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Pretty nice weather continues into the weekend. Like Thursday, Friday will be a warm day and a sunny day, but it will also be a windy day especially this afternoon was strong Northwest winds. Looking at our wind forecast over the next five days, Friday will be a windy day, winds will calm down into the weekend with the typical breeze on Saturday and lighter winds on Sunday. Then, we’re back to strong winds on Monday. Under sunny skies, we will make it to near 80 degrees with strong Northwest winds.