Friday: Temps climb to 80 degrees despite strong northwest winds

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Pretty nice weather continues into the weekend. Like Thursday, Friday will be a warm day and a sunny day, but it will also be a windy day especially this afternoon was strong Northwest winds. Looking at our wind forecast over the next five days, Friday will be a windy day, winds will calm down into the weekend with the typical breeze on Saturday and lighter winds on Sunday. Then, we’re back to strong winds on Monday. Under sunny skies, we will make it to near 80 degrees with strong Northwest winds.
If you have travel plans that take you into far east Texas, eastern Oklahoma, or Arkansas Friday evening, just know that they could see severe thunderstorms capable of producing large hail and perhaps tornadoes. Back in Texoma, Tomorrow will be mostly sunny with a north breeze and high temperatures in the mid-70s.
Copyright 2020 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.