One jailed following alleged theft and car chase

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - One person is behind bars after a traffic stop leads to a car chase overnight in Wichita Falls.
It all started around 1:30 a.m. Friday morning on Baylor Street when a homeowner reported catching two suspects on camera stealing shingles from his driveway.
Police in the area were on alert when they got another call around 3:30 a.m. saying at least one of the suspects had returned to the address taking more shingles.
When officers saw the car, they attempted to pull it over.
The driver then led police on a brief chase, which ended when the suspect lost control and crashed his car into a police car in the 1800 block of 10th Street.
Enrique Muniz, 39, was arrested and taken to the Wichita County jail.
His charges are still pending.
Copyright 2020 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.