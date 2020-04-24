One new COVID-19 recovery confirmed in Wichita County, no new cases

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - The Wichita Falls-Wichita County Public Health District confirmed one new recovery of COVID-19 in Wichita County on Friday. This is the third day in a row without new cases being reported in the county.
There are now a total of 32 recoveries in Wichita County which means over half of the confirmed positive cases have recovered.
There have been 62 confirmed positive cases, 1,856 negative tests and two deaths.
The official Wichita County COVID-19 report can be found here.
