Overnight armed robbery at 7-Eleven in WF

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Wichita Falls police responded to an armed robbery call at the 7-Eleven convenience store at 2012 Grant Street Friday morning.
The crime happened around 4:40 a.m. and there were no injuries reported. Nobody has been arrested at this time.
Police say the suspect came in with a handgun and the clerk recognized him as a regular.
WFPD describe the suspect as an older male with gray hair, short stubble beard, blue eyes and wired framed glasses. He was wearing a black hoodie, blue jeans and a white hat.
If you have any information, you can give Crime Stoppers a call anytime at (940) 322-9888 or you can make a report on their app, P3 Tips.
As a reminder, you can always remain anonymous when making a call.
More information can be found on their website.
