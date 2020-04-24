STATE UPDATE: SWOK county shows first case, another death reported

OKLAHOMA CITY, OK (TNN Texoma) - Nine new deaths and 104 new cases have been attributed to COVID-19 across the state of Oklahoma.
One of the new deaths happened in Caddo County, a woman over the age of 65.
Total numbers now stand at 3,121 cases and 188 deaths.
Three new cases were confirmed in Southwest Oklahoma. Washita County appeared on Friday’s report showing their first case.
The Oklahoma State Department of Health will begin releasing a Weekly Epidemiology and Surveillance Report to provide an up-to-date review of data about the virus in the state.
You can view the numbers by going to the state’s website.
