Texoma’s Most Wanted - April 24

Every Friday the WFPD and Crime Stoppers release a new Texoma's Most Wanted list. (Source: KAUZ)
April 24, 2020 at 5:14 PM CDT - Updated April 24 at 5:32 PM

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - The Wichita Falls Police Department has released a new Texoma's Most Wanted list.

If you have any information on the whereabouts of the suspects you are urged to call Crime Stoppers at (940) 322-9888.

You do not have to give your name or any other personal information to submit tips.

If your tip leads to the arrest of a fugitive it could earn you a cash reward. See if you recognize any of the following people:

Jennifer Renee Jackson

White Female

DOB: 02-24-86 Bln/Blu

162 Lbs. / 5’03” Tall

Wanted For: Violation of Probation - Possession of Controlled Substance PG 1 U1G

Jake Todd Kyle

White Male

DOB: 07-29-86 Bro/Hzl

175 Lbs. / 6’01” Tall

Wanted For: Burglary of Habitation w/intent to commit other Felony

​Katina Latrice Robinson

Black Female

DOB: 08-22-80 Blk/Bro

140 Lbs. / 5’01” Tall

Wanted For: Bond Forfeiture - Engaging in Organized Criminal Activity

Maria Azucena Sarmiento

Hispanic Female

DOB: 01-17-80 Bro/Bro

148 Lbs. / 5’01” Tall

Wanted For: Violation Of Probation - Money Laundering

