Texoma’s Most Wanted - April 24

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - The Wichita Falls Police Department has released a new Texoma's Most Wanted list.
If you have any information on the whereabouts of the suspects you are urged to call Crime Stoppers at (940) 322-9888.
You do not have to give your name or any other personal information to submit tips.
If your tip leads to the arrest of a fugitive it could earn you a cash reward. See if you recognize any of the following people:
Jennifer Renee Jackson
White Female
DOB: 02-24-86 Bln/Blu
162 Lbs. / 5’03” Tall
Wanted For: Violation of Probation - Possession of Controlled Substance PG 1 U1G
Jake Todd Kyle
White Male
DOB: 07-29-86 Bro/Hzl
175 Lbs. / 6’01” Tall
Wanted For: Burglary of Habitation w/intent to commit other Felony
Katina Latrice Robinson
Black Female
DOB: 08-22-80 Blk/Bro
140 Lbs. / 5’01” Tall
Wanted For: Bond Forfeiture - Engaging in Organized Criminal Activity
Maria Azucena Sarmiento
Hispanic Female
DOB: 01-17-80 Bro/Bro
148 Lbs. / 5’01” Tall
Wanted For: Violation Of Probation - Money Laundering
