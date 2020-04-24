United Regional to continue elective surgeries starting April 29

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - United Regional will continue providing elective surgery, cardiology procedures and interventional imaging procedures starting on Wednesday, April 29.
Hospital officials said plans are in place to decrease the number of elective surgeries and procedures performed if they see a surge of hospitalized COVID-19 patients or if their supply of personal protective equipment (PPE) drops below designated levels.
United Regional has also put several safety measures in place:
Wichita Falls, TX – April 24, 2020 – United Regional will resume providing elective surgery, cardiology procedures, and interventional imaging procedures in an appropriate, safe and measured fashion beginning Wednesday, April 29, 2020.
Should our community see a surge of hospitalized COVID-19 patients, or if our supplies of personal protective equipment (PPE) drop below designated levels, plans are in place to immediately decrease the number of elective surgeries/procedures performed. United Regional will continue to monitor guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services, and the Texas Health and Human Services Commission to ensure we are following appropriate recommendations and requirements.
United Regional has also put elements into place to protect all who are entrusted in our care, and we will maintain these safety measures as we gradually increase the number of elective surgeries/procedures. These elements include the following:
- Limited access/screening process. We have limited visitors/personal caregivers to one per patient (except, for example, in end-of-life situations); COVID (and possible COVID) patients may not have visitors. All patients, visitors, employees and physicians who come into our buildings are screened via temperature and questionnaire for potential COVID symptoms/exposure.
- Cohorting of COVID (and possible COVID) patients. These patients are appropriately isolated within dedicated units, with dedicated nursing staff. These units are restricted as to entry, with enhanced personal protective equipment (PPE) and exposure prevention processes in place. Likewise, the Emergency Department, and other locations such as CarePlus, have established procedures for segregating and protecting patients from potential exposures when possible COVID patients present to our facility.
- Intensity of disinfection throughout facilities. We are always attentive to infection prevention processes, and we are currently super-focused in doing so. To further conserve disinfection supplies (and concentrate those supplies to patient and public areas), we have a number of employees working from home.
- Infection prevention experts guiding our efforts. We are in constant communication with our infection prevention team – a group of highly-trained, informed, and engaged professionals who are contributing their expertise to decisions and actions, as well as answering questions as they arise.
United Regional will also begin testing outpatients and inpatients who are candidates for surgery, cardiology procedures and interventional imaging procedures for COVID-19, and results must be received before the scheduled procedure may take place.
