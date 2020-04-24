Vernon ISD elementary school receives national recognition

VERNON, Texas (TNN) - Shive Elementary has been recognized as a 2019-2020 Capturing Kids’ Hearts National Showcase school.
The recognition goes to campuses that “go above and beyond in building a safe and welcoming environment where students are relationally connected and eager to learn,” per the organization’s statement.
Awardees are evaluated and selected based on survey and performance data from administrators, teachers, staff, and students.
Vernon ISD superintendent Jeff Byrd said he’s really excited for Shive Elementary to receive the recognition for a program they’ve been working over three years to build.
“It’s all based on respect and how you treat others,” Byrd said, “we’re just really proud.”
Principal Stephanie Merrell said the program is all about teaching kids how to respect one another and to develop skills they can use outside of the classroom.
“I have seen the changes and the impact the program is made, and it has reduced the number of serious discipline referrals,” said Merrell, “we’re so excited to see this program grow.”
