The Hub of NTX holds virtual fundraiser for the WF Area Food Bank

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Although live music concerts are canceled for now, The Hub of North Texas is finding other ways to continue having those concerts while also raising money.
The Hub of NTX has partnered with local musicians, to have virtual concerts.
They are accepting donations that will go directly to the Wichita Falls Area Food Bank.
“Music is very powerful, and in this kind of time we need more uplifting positive energy,” said The Hub Music Advisor Erica Mundt.
“It just felt like something we wanted to do,” said The Hub Music Advisor Brandon Mundt. “One of the guys that works on the hub with us also works at the food bank and he was giving us daily data on how much food they are serving versus last year.”
The food bank is providing over 100,000 more pounds of food this year than last year at this time.
“It turned into a conversation with the food bank and the need that they have, said Mundt. “We came up with this idea to do live streaming for social distancing purposes and it turned into this great way to bring awareness and the community together.”
A new artist is playing every hour on the 55-minute mark.
To donate, visit their Facebook page.
