Anderle signs during drive-by celebration

BURKBURNETT, Texas (TNN) - For the second time this week, a Texoma standout signs for college athletics in a unique way.
Ambree Anderle signed Friday to continue her volleyball career at Cisco College, but she did it with friends and family driving by Burkburnett high school honking and waving.
“It wasn’t the way I expected to be signing,” Anderle said. "I expected it to be at my school, in my school with all my friends around. But this almost, in a way, made it more memorable because it was just different and I got to see everyone I love and miss and it was a cool experience.
Cisco College was the last place Anderle played in a Lady Bulldogs uniform in Burkburnett’s playoff game vs Midland Greenwood.
