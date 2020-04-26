Non-essential businesses in WF open back up

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - After the county's policy change on Friday, non-essential businesses in Wichita Falls are now opening back up with some restrictions.
“It definitely was a struggle because this whole place was built on family,” said Hobo Coffee employee David Gibson.
“It’s been difficult not being able to have people come in here and have a friendly conversation with them,” said Hobo Coffee employee Alexis Roberts.
Hobo Coffee has been drive-thru only for almost a month.
Birds of a Feather Antique Shop opened their doors as well for the first time in a month.
"It was frustrating for me, but I did it for other people,” said Owner Fida Misgar.
Misgar says they will not allow anyone in without a mask, and they’ll continue using caution even after the pandemic is over.
“We are kind of changing ways,” said Misgar. “Wearing the mask is as crucial as staying home is.”
