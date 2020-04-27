City of WF working to clean Holliday Creek sewage spill

The City of Wichita Falls, along with its contractor have undertaken actions to begin the remediation of the overflow. The City has notified the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality (TCEQ), the United States Environmental Protection Agency (USEPA) and the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department (TPWD) of the overflow and will submit all regulatory reports associated with the overflow. The overflow has been contained between Midwestern Parkway and US287 and the contractor has initiated their cleanup procedures that include, but are not limited to, the removal of any dead fish and pumping the spilled sewage out of the creek.