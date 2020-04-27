City of WF working to clean Holliday Creek sewage spill

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - A contractor mishap led to 74,000 gallons of untreated sewage spilling into Holliday Creek in Wichita Falls over the weekend.
City officials say about 8,500 feet of the creek between Midwestern Parkway and Highway 287 were contaminated on Saturday morning.
The city and the contractor at fault have already begun cleaning up and notifying government agencies.
The press release can be found below:
Sanitary Sewer Overflow
Wichita Falls, Texas – The City of Wichita Falls annually conducts routine, scheduled rehabilitation of the City’s sewer collections system. During this year’s rehabilitation, an incident occurred by the City’s contractor where they inadvertently allowed an overflow of 74,000 gallons of raw, untreated domestic sewage into Holliday Creek, from Midwestern Parkway to US287, contaminating approximately 8,500 linear feet of the creek. The sanitary sewer overflow occurred sometime between 8:45am and 9:45am, Saturday, April 25, 2020. The overflow was related to a failure of the contractor to remove a plug from the City’s sewer system after their workday had ended on Friday evening.
The City of Wichita Falls, along with its contractor have undertaken actions to begin the remediation of the overflow. The City has notified the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality (TCEQ), the United States Environmental Protection Agency (USEPA) and the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department (TPWD) of the overflow and will submit all regulatory reports associated with the overflow. The overflow has been contained between Midwestern Parkway and US287 and the contractor has initiated their cleanup procedures that include, but are not limited to, the removal of any dead fish and pumping the spilled sewage out of the creek.
The City of Wichita Falls is committed to maintaining the integrity of its sewer collections system and ensuring the continued protection of the environment. We will continue to work with the contractor and applicable regulatory agencies to clean up the overflow and restore the environment back to its previous condition. Additional information can be obtained by contacting Daniel Nix, Utilities Operations Manager, at 940-691-1153.
