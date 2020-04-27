MSU Texas planning to have in-person classes for fall semester

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Midwestern State University President Dr. Suzanne Shipley announced the university intends to be fully operational for the upcoming fall semester.
University officials will be following guidelines set forth by governmental entities and they will implement protocols to safeguard the health and well-being of all members of the campus community.
President Shipley said everyone will be made aware of the protocols when they are confirmed.
MSU Texas students, faculty and staff will more than likely see a gradual return to the campus rather than a sharp change from closed to open.
The university is also anticipating the possibility of the need to change plans for the 2020-2021 academic year.
